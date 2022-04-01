- (PLX AI) - Pharma Mar says Sylentis, a subsidiary of Pharma Mar, initiates a new Phase III trial in the United States to evaluate the safety of tivanisiran in patients with dry eye disease.
- • This Phase III study, called FYDES, will involve 26 hospitals in the United States
- • It will evaluate the long-term safety of tivanisiran ophthalmic solution in patients with mild to severe dry eye disease
- • The study has been authorized by the FDA and will be part of the New Drug Application
PHARMAMAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de