First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in connection with admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Please be informed that Penneo A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Last day of trading shares issued by Penneo A/S on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is today, 1 April 2022. 4 April 2022 will be the first day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Name: Penneo ----------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061283009 ----------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ----------------------------------------------- Volume (face value DKK 0.02) 31,639,609 shares ----------------------------------------------- ICB 1010 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 ----------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66