Freitag, 01.04.2022
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD 
01.04.22
09:25 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 08:41
First North Denmark: Penneo A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in connection with admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Please be informed that Penneo A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark. 



Last day of trading shares issued by Penneo A/S on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark is today, 1 April 2022. 



4 April 2022 will be the first day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. 



Name:             Penneo      
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061283009   
-----------------------------------------------
Short name:          PENNEO      
-----------------------------------------------
Volume (face value DKK 0.02) 31,639,609 shares
-----------------------------------------------
ICB              1010       
-----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         196098      
-----------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
