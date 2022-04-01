Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: A2P1SJ ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
01.04.2022 | 08:46
OTAQ Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Total Voting Rights 01-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 37,716,250 ordinary shares of 15p each with voting rights in issue ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 37,716,250.

The aforementioned figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                Via Walbrook 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 
David Poutney/James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers/Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Ltd            Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper/Nick Rome/Nicholas Johnson  0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236 or 07884 664 686

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative marine technology company focused on the marine aquaculture, offshore energy, renewables and oceanographic research sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

OTAQ's marine technology portfolio includes a market-leading intelligent acoustic deterrent system, Sealfence, designed to protect marine-based aquaculture sites from predation, with multiple systems deployed in Scotland, Chile and Finland.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its products using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing underwater technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

ISIN:      GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      OTAQ 
LEI Code:    213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  152854 
EQS News ID:  1316985 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
