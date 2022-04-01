Codestone Group appoints former Microsoft President Don Grantham as Non-Executive Chairman

POOLE, England, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codestone Group, the #1 SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign partner in the UK and Ireland and multi-competency Microsoft Gold Partner, has appointed Don Grantham as its Non-Executive Chairman. Don, who brings to the Codestone Group a deep technology and leadership experience encompassing Microsoft, Hewlett Packard and several SMEs and mid-market high tech firms, will play a guiding role in driving Codestone's strategic priorities as it continues to expand, following the FPE Capital investment in March 2021.

Don joins Codestone with over 40 years of experience in the Technology industry, having most recently held the role of President of Central and Eastern Europe for Microsoft, overseeing 33 countries. He was also a member of the Microsoft International Executive Leadership team, sharing responsibility for the company's global strategy execution, delivering operational excellence and market share performance, and talent acquisition and development.

Prior to Microsoft, Don was Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprises. He was also formerly Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Services at Sun Microsystems and Director of Northern Europe for IBM. He currently holds non-executive Chairman appointments with other private equity backed technology companies, Babble and Tax Systems.

Jeremy Bucknell, Codestone CEO said: "We are delighted to welcome Don to the Board of Codestone Group. We conducted an extensive search and selection process and Don was the ideal candidate. His record of value creation is outstanding, and he has a wealth of knowledge and experience across a wide variety of businesses and industries. Don's appointment will enable us to achieve the highest standards of corporate governance and achieve our ambitious strategic growth plans."

Don Grantham, Chairman, said: "It is a huge privilege to be asked to serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Codestone Group. Since being founded in 1997, the business has been transformed into the leading SAP ERP partner and go-to Microsoft Gold partner in the UK and Ireland by steadfastly focusing closely on the needs of its SME and mid-market customers. The business operates in attractive and fragmented markets underpinned by Codestone's proven end-to-end strategy, implementation and 24x7x365 UK-staffed support services model. I look forward to joining the team and playing my part in driving its continued success."

