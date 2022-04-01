Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF FELLOW FINANCE PLC AND EVLI BANK PLC

NOTICE 1 APRIL 2022 SHARES COMBINATION OF FELLOW FINANCE PLC AND EVLI BANK PLC Fellow Finance Plc will be combined to Evli Bank Plc according to the combination agreement disclosed on 14 July, 2021. The shares of Fellow Finance Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on Friday 1 April, 2022.* Basic information on Fellow Finance Plc: Trading code: FELLOW ISIN code: FI4000348974 Orderbook id: 160307 Last trading day: 1 April 2022 *) Presuming that the merger is recorded with the Finnish Trade Register on Saturday 2 April 2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260