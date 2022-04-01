Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: COMBINATION OF FELLOW FINANCE PLC AND EVLI BANK PLC

NOTICE 1 APRIL 2022 SHARES

COMBINATION OF FELLOW FINANCE PLC AND EVLI BANK PLC

Fellow Finance Plc will be combined to Evli Bank Plc according to the
combination agreement disclosed on 14 July, 2021. The shares of Fellow Finance
Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on
Friday 1 April, 2022.* 

Basic information on Fellow Finance Plc:

Trading code: FELLOW

ISIN code: FI4000348974

Orderbook id: 160307

Last trading day: 1 April 2022

*) Presuming that the merger is recorded with the Finnish Trade Register on
Saturday 2 April 2022. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
