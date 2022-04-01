Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CHANGE IN MARKET CAP SEGMENT FOR FELLOW BANK PLC.

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022 1 APRIL 2022 SHARES CHANGE IN MARKET CAP SEGMENT FOR FELLOW BANK PLC Fellow Bank Plc (ticker: FELLOW) will be moved from the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Helsinki to the Small Cap segment, as per April 4, 2022. Short name: FELLOW New Segment: Small Cap ISIN code: FI4000170915 Orderbook ID: 115614 About the segments: The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. The segment Mid Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro, and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro. According to the market cap classification rules for the Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, the company will be transferred to another market capitalization segment between the review periods if the market value of the company changes substantially due to an increase or decrease of its market capitalization and it is likely that the change in the market value is not of temporary nature. Such transfer will be valid from the date of registration of the change. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ***** TIEDOTE 1.4.2022 OSAKKEET Muutos markkina-arvoluokituksessa: Fellow Pankki Oyj Fellow Pankki Oyj (kaupankäyntitunnus: FELLOW) siirretään Nasdaq Helsingin Keskisuurten yhtiöiden markkina-arvoluokasta Pienten yhtiöiden markkina-arvoluokkaan 4.4.2022. Kaupankäyntitunnus: FELLOW Uusi markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt ISIN code: FI4000170915 Orderbook ID: 115614 Markkina-arvoryhmään Suuret yhtiöt (Large Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on vähintään miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Keskisuuret yhtiöt (Mid Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on vähintään 150 miljoonaa euroa, mutta alle miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Pienet yhtiöt (Small Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on alle 150 miljoonaa euroa. Nasdaqin pohjoismaisten pörssien markkina-arvoluokitussääntöjen mukaan yhtiö siirretään toiseen markkina-arvoluokkaan vuositarkastelun välillä, mikäli yhtiön markkina-arvo laskee tai nousee merkittävästi ja muutos markkina-arvossa ei ole luonteeltaan väliaikainen. Tällainen siirto on voimassa muutoksen rekisteröintipäivästä lähtien. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Global Listing Services