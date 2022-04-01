Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 09:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CHANGE IN MARKET CAP SEGMENT FOR FELLOW BANK PLC.

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022 1 APRIL 2022   SHARES

CHANGE IN MARKET CAP SEGMENT FOR FELLOW BANK PLC

Fellow Bank Plc (ticker: FELLOW) will be moved from the Mid Cap segment on
Nasdaq Helsinki to the Small Cap segment, as per April 4, 2022. 

Short name:    FELLOW
New Segment:  Small Cap
ISIN code:     FI4000170915
Orderbook ID:  115614


About the segments:
The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1
billion euro or more. The segment Mid Cap includes companies whose shares have
a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro, and the segment
Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150
million euro. 

According to the market cap classification rules for the Nasdaq Nordic
exchanges, the company will be transferred to another market capitalization
segment between the review periods if the market value of the company changes
substantially due to an increase or decrease of its market capitalization and
it is likely that the change in the market value is not of temporary nature.
Such transfer will be valid from the date of registration of the change. 

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services

*****

TIEDOTE     1.4.2022       OSAKKEET

Muutos markkina-arvoluokituksessa: Fellow Pankki Oyj

Fellow Pankki Oyj (kaupankäyntitunnus: FELLOW) siirretään Nasdaq Helsingin
Keskisuurten yhtiöiden markkina-arvoluokasta Pienten yhtiöiden
markkina-arvoluokkaan 4.4.2022. 

Kaupankäyntitunnus:     FELLOW
Uusi markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt
ISIN code:             FI4000170915
Orderbook ID:          115614

Markkina-arvoryhmään Suuret yhtiöt (Large Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden
markkina-arvo on vähintään miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Keskisuuret
yhtiöt (Mid Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on vähintään 150
miljoonaa euroa, mutta alle miljardi euroa. Markkina-arvoryhmään Pienet yhtiöt
(Small Cap) kuuluvat yhtiöt, joiden markkina-arvo on alle 150 miljoonaa euroa. 

Nasdaqin pohjoismaisten pörssien markkina-arvoluokitussääntöjen mukaan yhtiö
siirretään toiseen markkina-arvoluokkaan vuositarkastelun välillä, mikäli
yhtiön markkina-arvo laskee tai nousee merkittävästi ja muutos markkina-arvossa
ei ole luonteeltaan väliaikainen. Tällainen siirto on voimassa muutoksen
rekisteröintipäivästä lähtien. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Global Listing Services
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.