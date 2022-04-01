- (PLX AI) - XXL shares fell 3% at the open after analysts at SEB downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- • Outlook has deteriorated materially during March, with a rapid fall in consumer confidence, looming rate hikes and rising energy costs, SEB said
- • Price target cut to NOK 11 from NOK 17
- • XXL earnings are likely to come under pressure from inflation, energy costs and interest rate increases, SEB said
- • Q1 is likely to be weak, also affected by poor weather in February, the analysts said
