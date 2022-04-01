Sweden's cumulative installed PV capacity hit 1.59 GW at the end of December.Sweden's operational PV capacity reached 1.59GW at the end of December, up from 1.09GW a year earlier, according to provisional figures released by the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) The figures showed that 2021 was the country's best for solar deployment yet, with around 500 MW of new capacity added to the grid. The nation installed 400MW in 2020, 287MW in 2019, and 180MW in 2018. Sweden now boasts around 92,360 PV arrays, with about 26,500 added last year. In 2020, newly deployed installations stood at ...

