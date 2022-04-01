

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, announced Friday the appointment of Karen Witts as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 9.



Witts succeeds Laura Carr, who will step down from the Board on June 8.



Witts' most recent position, until October 2021, was as Chief Financial Officer of Compass Group plc, a contract food, hospitality and support services company.



Prior to this, she was CFO of Kingfisher Group plc, the international home improvement retailer, from 2012 to 2019. She has also held a number of senior finance, strategic and operational roles with Vodafone Group plc between 2010 and 2012, and at BT Group plc between 1999 and 2010.



In January 2022, Witts was nominated to the Board of Ipsen Pharma, SA as a Non-Executive Director.



Nick Wilkinson, CEO of Dunelm, said, 'Her vast experience across global retail and consumer-facing businesses will be hugely beneficial as we work to achieve our ambitious growth plans to become a leading multi-channel retailer and our customers' 1st choice for home.'







