DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.4735

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10000

CODE: WGES LN

ISIN: LU1799934499

ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN Sequence No.: 153004 EQS News ID: 1317737 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

