DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Apr-2022 / 09:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 31/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 95.8161

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5507024

CODE: IMWRD

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 153065 EQS News ID: 1317867 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317867&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)