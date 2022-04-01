MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
London, March 31
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0005790059
Issuer Name
JOHN MENZIES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Polygon Global Partners LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
GB
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|Reade Eugene Griffith
|London
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
30-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
31-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0.000000
|0
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|0.000000
|5.582552
|5.582552
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|Sub Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Contract for differences relating to ordinary shares (GB0005790059)
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0
|0.000000
|Sub Total 8.B2
|0
|0.000000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Reade Eugene Griffith
|Polygon Global Partners LLP
|0.000000
|0.000000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Reade Eugene Griffith is the ultimate controlling natural person of Polygon Global Partners LLP, an investment manager which has investment discretion over certain funds and managed accounts.
12. Date of Completion
31-Mar-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom