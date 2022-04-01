MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005790059

Issuer Name

JOHN MENZIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Polygon Global Partners LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Reade Eugene Griffith London United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office N/A N/A N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 5.582552 5.582552

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Contract for differences relating to ordinary shares (GB0005790059) N/A N/A Cash 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B2 0 0.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Reade Eugene Griffith Polygon Global Partners LLP 0.000000 0.000000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Reade Eugene Griffith is the ultimate controlling natural person of Polygon Global Partners LLP, an investment manager which has investment discretion over certain funds and managed accounts.

12. Date of Completion

31-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom