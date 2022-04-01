As of April 1, 2022, Kai Siefert will take over the managing director position of the blockchain start-up RIDDLE&CODE Energy Solutions GmbH, a joint venture between Wien Energie GmbH, Austria's largest regional energy service provider, and blockchain scale-up RIDDLE&CODE GmbH, also based in Vienna.

Kai Siefert has 16 years of professional experience in the energy industry. In his previous position as IT strategist at Wien Energie GmbH, he led a team of software developers and electrical engineers from both joint venture partners to develop blockchain-based digital services and technical solutions for the renewable sector and its distributed energy sources. As a result of this work, the energy tokenisation platform "MyPower" was launched last summer, forming the core product of the young company. Wien Energie GmbH already uses this technology as part of its citizen solar power plant products, where the latest release includes a dynamic incentivisation and remuneration feature.

"Over the past four years, the team has built a digital framework for everyone to participate in decentralised energy markets," says Siefert. "By using this framework, energy entrepreneurs are able to overcome even the toughest problems, such as asset aggregation and disaggregation, peer-to-peer energy marketing or certificate management. Based on our state-of-the-art tokenisation technology and digital wallets, we provide them with secure, transparent and highly scalable access to value chains of the green economy." As part of his new role, Siefert will focus on the internationalisation of the company and further development of the MyPower platform.

"We have proven the technical and commercial viability of energy tokenization in several "real-market projects" in Vienna. And there is great interest in the solution beyond the Austrian borders. As an immediate success of the whole RIDDLE&CODE Energy Solutions team, I am happy to announce the cooperation with the municipality of Stanz, the Austrian pioneer community of the EU-funded Smart Rural project, which was sealed earlier this week.", says Kai Siefert.

"Kai has done a great job with MyPower, driving strong growth, partnerships, and fantastic product innovation. His track record in the industry speaks for itself as well as his empathy for the challenges enterprises overcome while adopting blockchain technology," said Alexander Koppel, CEO at RIDDLE&CODE GmbH. "We are thrilled to have him as a managing director as we accelerate the next stage of growth."

