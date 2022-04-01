Anzeige
WKN: 893191 ISIN: DK0011048619 
Frankfurt
01.04.22
08:10 Uhr
0,217 Euro
+0,002
+0,70 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading
and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 4 April 2022 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0011048619            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         BioPorto              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 267,754,404 shares (DKK 267,754,404)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        66,938,601 shares ((DKK 66,938,601) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  334,693,005 shares (DKK 334,693,005)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 1.50              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BIOPOR               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3433                
-----------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
