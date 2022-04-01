Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: BioPorto A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 4 April 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 267,754,404 shares (DKK 267,754,404) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 66,938,601 shares ((DKK 66,938,601) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 334,693,005 shares (DKK 334,693,005) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3433 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66