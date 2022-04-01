Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2022 | 11:08
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Condor Capital Wealth Management President Ken Schapiro Named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors for 2022

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Ken Schapiro, president of Condor Capital Wealth Management, has been named to the 2022 Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" ranking. He is currently ranked 24th in the state of New Jersey, an increase of two places since 2021. This marks the sixth consecutive year he has placed in the ranking.

"I'm honored I was recognized by Barron's," said Schapiro, "and in turn, I would like to recognize all the efforts put forward by everyone on the Condor Capital team to make this happen. Together, we provide the best service we can to our clients."

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 25 professional and support staff. Condor has been located in Martinsville, N.J. for over 25 years and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor is always working in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.

In Barron's ranking application process, data was provided by advisors across the nation to evaluate top advisors by state. As per Barron's report, various factors that are taken into consideration for the rankings include assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. With these metrics, Barron's is able to pinpoint those who provide excellent levels of service to create a comprehensive directory of trustworthy advisors for clients who may be seeking assistance in investing, financial planning, and other services.

To view more information on the award and our other accolades, please click here. To view Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, please click here. The Barron's directory listing for Ken Schapiro may be accessed here.

For more information on Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695569/Condor-Capital-Wealth-Management-President-Ken-Schapiro-Named-to-Barrons-Top-1200-Financial-Advisors-for-2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.