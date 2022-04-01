Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 11:17
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcement on the initial public offering of Punktid Technologies AS shares

Punktid Technologies AS (registry code 16158335, address Tornimäe 5, Tallinn
10145, Estonia, hereinafter Punktid) hereby announces the public offering of
its shares. The public offering is based on the Company Description available
in Estonian at https://punktid.ee/investor. As the total amount of the offering
is below EUR 5,000,000, no public offering prospectus is drafted and published.
The offering is projected at retail and institutional investors in Estonia. 

Punktid will offer up to 300,000 new shares and reserves a right to increase
the offering by up to 40,000 shares, thus in total of up to 340,000 shares. The
proceeds of the offering, in the amounts between EUR 1,350,000 and EUR
1,530,000, are planned to be used for technical updates of Punktid website and
Punktid application development, expansion of the team and recruitment of new
staff, expansion of marketing and sales activities as well as a for maintaining
a reserve to cover possible unforeseen expenses related to the expansion. 



Overview of the essential terms of the offering:

 1. Offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for starts on 19
   April 2022 at 10:00 and ends 29 April 2022 at 16:00 (Estonian time).

 2. The offer price is fixed at EUR 4,50 per share of which EUR 0,10 is the
   nominal value and EUR 4,40 is issue premium. Only whole numbers of shares
   can be subscribed for.

 3. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact for
   this purpose the administrator of his or her securities account opened in
   the Estonian Register of Securities.

 4. Punktid has one class of shares and the offered shares belong to the same
   class.




IMPORTANT DATES

The indicative timetable of the offering is the following:

19 April 2022      Start of offering period                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 April 2022      End of offering period                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 2 May 2022 Announcement on the results of the offering (allocation 
             date)                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 5 May 2022 Settlement of the offering               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 19 May   First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn First North     
 2022                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Subscription form

Owner of the securities [name of the investor]                 
 account:                                    
Securities account:   [number of the investor's securities account]     
Account administrator:  [name of the investor's securities account       
             administrator]                    
Security:        PUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES AKTSIA additional 3        
ISIN code:        EE3803089160                      
Amount of securities:  [number of shares for which the investor wishes to   
             subscribe]                      
Price (per one share):  EUR 4,50                        
Transaction amount:   [the number of shares for which the investor wishes to 
             subscribe multiplied by the price of the share]    
Counterparty:      Punktid Technologies AS                
Securities account of  99110282884                      
 the counterparty:                               
Account administrator  AS LHV Pank                      
 of the counterparty:                              
Value date of the    05.05.2022                       
 transaction:                                  
Type of transaction:   purchase                        
Type of settlement:   delivery versus payment (DVP)             

Contacts for additional information

Hannes Niid
Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817
E-mail: invest@punktid.com



Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in
Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid
group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes
of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas: 

 -- The main activity of Gamekeys OÜ is the mediation of the world's best-known
   video games and video game gift cards in an online environment and the
   related customer service and marketing both in Estonia and abroad; and

 -- The main activity of HVK Business OÜ is the wholesale of video games and
   gift cards for business customers, sale of the right to use the Punktid.com
   platform to Gamekeys OÜ and development of the Punktid.com IT project.


The information contained herein is not for release, publication or
distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the
United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or
such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release,
publication or distribution would be unlawful. The shares of Punktid will be
offered to the public only in the Republic of Estonia and an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy or any sale of the shares of Punktid will
not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would
be unlawful prior to exemption from registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 

The offering of the shares is only based on the Company Description and is
addressed only to persons to whom the Company Description is addressed. The
Company Description includes, among other things, risk factors and financial
information and other information. This notice has not been approved by any
supervisory authority and is not a prospectus. Therefore, investors should
subscribe for shares on the basis of the information contained in the Company
Description and not only on the basis of this notice.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.