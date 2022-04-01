Announcement on the initial public offering of Punktid Technologies AS shares

Punktid Technologies AS (registry code 16158335, address Tornimäe 5, Tallinn 10145, Estonia, hereinafter Punktid) hereby announces the public offering of its shares. The public offering is based on the Company Description available in Estonian at https://punktid.ee/investor. As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 5,000,000, no public offering prospectus is drafted and published. The offering is projected at retail and institutional investors in Estonia. Punktid will offer up to 300,000 new shares and reserves a right to increase the offering by up to 40,000 shares, thus in total of up to 340,000 shares. The proceeds of the offering, in the amounts between EUR 1,350,000 and EUR 1,530,000, are planned to be used for technical updates of Punktid website and Punktid application development, expansion of the team and recruitment of new staff, expansion of marketing and sales activities as well as a for maintaining a reserve to cover possible unforeseen expenses related to the expansion. Overview of the essential terms of the offering: 1. Offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for starts on 19 April 2022 at 10:00 and ends 29 April 2022 at 16:00 (Estonian time). 2. The offer price is fixed at EUR 4,50 per share of which EUR 0,10 is the nominal value and EUR 4,40 is issue premium. Only whole numbers of shares can be subscribed for. 3. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact for this purpose the administrator of his or her securities account opened in the Estonian Register of Securities. 4. Punktid has one class of shares and the offered shares belong to the same class. IMPORTANT DATES The indicative timetable of the offering is the following: 19 April 2022 Start of offering period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 April 2022 End of offering period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 2 May 2022 Announcement on the results of the offering (allocation date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 5 May 2022 Settlement of the offering -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 19 May First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn First North 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription form Owner of the securities [name of the investor] account: Securities account: [number of the investor's securities account] Account administrator: [name of the investor's securities account administrator] Security: PUNKTID TECHNOLOGIES AKTSIA additional 3 ISIN code: EE3803089160 Amount of securities: [number of shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe] Price (per one share): EUR 4,50 Transaction amount: [the number of shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by the price of the share] Counterparty: Punktid Technologies AS Securities account of 99110282884 the counterparty: Account administrator AS LHV Pank of the counterparty: Value date of the 05.05.2022 transaction: Type of transaction: purchase Type of settlement: delivery versus payment (DVP) Contacts for additional information Hannes Niid Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS Tel: +372 53 095 817 E-mail: invest@punktid.com Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas: -- The main activity of Gamekeys OÜ is the mediation of the world's best-known video games and video game gift cards in an online environment and the related customer service and marketing both in Estonia and abroad; and -- The main activity of HVK Business OÜ is the wholesale of video games and gift cards for business customers, sale of the right to use the Punktid.com platform to Gamekeys OÜ and development of the Punktid.com IT project. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The shares of Punktid will be offered to the public only in the Republic of Estonia and an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or any sale of the shares of Punktid will not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering of the shares is only based on the Company Description and is addressed only to persons to whom the Company Description is addressed. The Company Description includes, among other things, risk factors and financial information and other information. This notice has not been approved by any supervisory authority and is not a prospectus. Therefore, investors should subscribe for shares on the basis of the information contained in the Company Description and not only on the basis of this notice.