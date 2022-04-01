

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year in March due to sluggish growth in output and orders amid weaker demand, preliminary survey results from S&P Global showed Friday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector fell to 54.6 from 57.8 in February. A reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector. Costs and selling charges rose at near-record pace as increase in material costs and fuel bills were exacerbated by the war.



'War in Ukraine, higher costs and reduced disposable incomes led confidence to drop to a 16-month low,' S&P Global economist Sian Jones said.



'Downward revisions have also been made to our forecasts, with industrial production now expected to rise by 2.3% in 2022.'







