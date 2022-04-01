DJ Renewi plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 April 2022

Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plans Period of return: From: 01/10/2021 To: 31/03/2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 216,212 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 216,212 Name of applicant: Renewi plc Name of scheme: Renewi plc 2015 Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 01/10/ To: 31/03/ 2021 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 108,589 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last Nil return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 36,263 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 72,326 Name of contact: Tim Pratt, Deputy Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: + 44 (0)1908 650 589

