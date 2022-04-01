Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Changes to NAV Frequency and Calculation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO US PERSONS.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

01April 2022

Changes to NAV Frequency and Calculation

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is pleased to announce changes to the frequency and calculation of the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") per ordinary share.

From 04 April 2022, the frequency of the NAV announcements will change from being published weekly and at the month end to being published daily on business days (in London). The NAV will be calculated based on data as at the close of business in South Korea for all assets and FX rates and will generally be published during London market trading hours on the same day. Dividends from the Company's underlying investments will generally be accounted for in the NAV of the Company on the relevant ex dates (or accrued on the ex-date based on an estimated amount if the actual amount is unknown). Whilst the estimated dividends, and therefore the estimated NAV, are prepared in good faith, there can be no guarantee that they are accurate in all respects.

The move to daily NAVs is part of a broader initiative, instigated by the Board, to raise the profile of the Company, attract a broader range of investors, and attempt to ensure that the share price consistently trades at a premium to the NAV. Over the next few weeks investors will notice additional improvements to the Annual Report and Accounts, the Company's website, and the Monthly Factsheet. The Board hopes that these changes meet with the approval of Shareholders and the broader market.

