MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company
London, April 1
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
1 April 2022
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details:
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
Issuer Name: Mondi plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
2. Reason for notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited
City of registered office: Pretoria
Country of registered office: South Africa
4. Details of the shareholder:
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A
City of registered office: N/A
Country of registered office: N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
29 March 2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified:
31 March 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6.042
N/A
6.042
29,335,462
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5.139
N/A
5.139
N/A
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|No. of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B1CRLC47
|29,335,462
|N/A
|6.042
|N/A
|Subtotal 8.A
|29,335,462
|6.042
B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|Subtotal 8.B 1
B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|Subtotal 8.B 2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Public Investment Corporation Soc Limited
|6.042
|6.042
10. In case of proxy voting:
Name of the proxy holder: N/A
The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
11. Additional information: N/A
12. Date of completion:
31 March 2022
13. Place of completion:
Pretoria, South Africa
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities