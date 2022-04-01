Anzeige
WKN: A3CSK6 ISIN: SE0016075337 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZQ 
Frankfurt
01.04.22
08:10 Uhr
6,690 Euro
+0,350
+5,52 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 12:29
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OX2 AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm 43/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that OX2 AB (publ), company registration
number 556675-7497, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. The first
day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be April 6, 2022. The shares are
currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 272,517,586 shares.



Short Name:           OX2           
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0016075337      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         227438         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 272,517,586       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Large cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   60 Energy 
------------------------------
Supersector code: 6010 Energy
------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
