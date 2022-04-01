Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OX2 AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm 43/22

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that OX2 AB (publ), company registration number 556675-7497, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be April 6, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 272,517,586 shares. Short Name: OX2 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016075337 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 227438 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 272,517,586 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 60 Energy ------------------------------ Supersector code: 6010 Energy ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB