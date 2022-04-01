DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has withdrawn MMK's credit rating

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that Moody's has withdrawn MMK's credit rating. MMK notifies that Moody's has withdrawn MMk's credit rating Moody's commented in its press release that it had decided to withdraw the ratings of all Russian entities for its own business reasons. The full press-release of Moody's is available at: 1 april 2022 https://www.moodys.com/research/ Magnitogorsk, Russia Moodys-withdraws-credit-ratings-on-multiple-entities--PR_464453 About MMK PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (the Group, MMK) is one of the world's largest steel producers, holding a leading position among Russian steel companies. The Group's assets include a large steelmaking complex with a full production cycle, from preparation of iron ore to production of downstream products. MMK manufactures a wide range of steel Subscribe to our official MMK products with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln channel in Telegram, to be tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. the first to know about key MMK news. Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden with the net debt/EBITDA ratio of -0.09? at the end of 2021. MMK's ordinary shares and depositary receipts are traded on the Moscow Exchange and the London Stock Exchange respectively. Free float amounts to 20.2%. Investor Relations Department KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 Veronika Kryachko Financial calendar +7 (915) 380-62-66 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 13 April Q1 2022 Trading Update ESG DEPARTMENT 19 April Q1 2022 IFRS financials +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

