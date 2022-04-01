Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has withdrawn MMK's credit rating

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has withdrawn MMK's credit rating

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies that Moody's has withdrawn MMK's credit rating 01-Apr-2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) 
                  notifies that Moody's has withdrawn MMK's credit rating. 
MMK notifies that Moody's has 
withdrawn MMk's credit rating    Moody's commented in its press release that it had decided to withdraw the ratings 
                  of all Russian entities for its own business reasons. 
 
                  The full press-release of Moody's is available at: 
1 april 2022 
                  https://www.moodys.com/research/ 
Magnitogorsk, Russia        Moodys-withdraws-credit-ratings-on-multiple-entities--PR_464453 
 
About MMK 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (the Group, MMK) is one of the world's largest 
steel producers, holding a leading position among Russian steel companies. The Group's 
assets include a large steelmaking complex with a full production cycle, from preparation 
of iron ore to production of downstream products. MMK manufactures a wide range of steel Subscribe to our official MMK 
products with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln   channel in Telegram, to be 
tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.       the first to know about key 
                                             MMK news. 
Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK 
boasts the industry's lowest debt burden with the net debt/EBITDA ratio of -0.09? at the 
end of 2021. 
MMK's ordinary shares and depositary receipts are traded on the Moscow Exchange and the 
London Stock Exchange respectively. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
Investor Relations Department KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 
Veronika Kryachko       Financial calendar 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               13 April   Q1 2022 Trading Update 
ESG DEPARTMENT        19 April   Q1 2022 IFRS financials +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 153154 
EQS News ID:  1318105 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2022 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
