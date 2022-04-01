Stockholm Exergi's BECCS project receives 180 million EUR in EU funding

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholm Exergi plans to build Europe's first large-scale negative emissions plant, a project supported by the EU's Innovation Fund. Today it was announced that EU's contribution to the project amounts to 180 million EUR.

When complete, the BECCS plant will capture 800,000 tonnes of biogenic carbon dioxide every year. The facility will contribute to Sweden's and Swedish and international companies' goals of achieving net zero emissions.

The EU Innovation Fund has chosen to support seven European projects that contribute in various ways to combating climate change with innovative technologies. Stockholm Exergi's project to establish a large-scale plant for the separation and permanent storage of biogenic carbon dioxide is the only one of the seven projects that deploys BECCS technology.

"The support from the EU Innovation Fund is very important to us. It means that we can maintain our timeplan for opening the full-scale plant. The support also represents a clear recognition of the project, a recognition that is particularly important in our work to be a catalyst for establishing a market for negative emissions," says Stockholm Exergi CEO Anders Egelrud.

Carbon capture is being developed as an addition to Stockholm Exergi's already existing bio-cogeneration plant in Hjorthagen in Stockholm. At its research facility, which opened in 2019, Stockholm Exergi has been able to demonstrate the extent of the project's innovation with very high levels of energy efficiency and sustainability. Tests show that it has been possible to capture almost 90 per cent of the biogenic carbon dioxide at high energy efficiency levels due to extensive heat recovery and reuse towards Stockholm's district heating network.

To secure financing of the BECCS facility, Stockholm Exergi believes that three main financing streams are needed, with the support from the EU Innovation Fund being one of them. The other two sources are the Swedish state - through a so-called reverse auction, the details of which are due to be decided in 2022 - and income from the sale of so-called Carbon Removal Certificates (CRC) on the voluntary carbon market.

"We're working intensively on reaching full financing of the project and have several dialogues with companies that look to purchase CRC to compensate or neutralise their remaining emissions and become "net-zero". Our goal is to enter into agreements with potential buyers ahead of our final investment decision in 2023," says Anders Egelrud.

ABOUT STOCKHOLM EXERGI'S BECCS PROJECT

Stockholm Exergi is financing and building a full-scale BECCS plant at its KVV8 bio-cogeneration plant in Stockholm. The BECCS plant will have a capture capacity of almost 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. To ensure that the project's entire value chain is included in the initiative, it is necessary that agreements are signed regarding the transport and permanent storage of captured carbon dioxide. These negotiations are ongoing and will be a key aspect of work on preparing for the decision on how the project will be funded, which is planned for 2023.

ABOUT THE EU INNOVATION FUND

The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programmes for demonstrating innovative technologies that help reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The goal of the fund is to bring industrial solutions to market between 2020 and 2030 to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Europe and support its transition to climate neutrality. A total of 311 projects applied for funding in this current round, and seven were selected to share the EUR 1.1 billion allocated.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Stockholm Exergi's mediaservice, 020-30 20 40

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: