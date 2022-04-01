EcoFlow Europe s.r.o.: EcoFlow DELTA Pro Named as Germany's Favorite Technology Product

BERLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, the industry-leading portable power and renewable energy solution company, is named among the award winners in Deutschland Favorit 2022 (lit. Germany Favorite), a prestigious award combining expert and public opinion. EcoFlow won in the "Electronics and Technology" category, where it was recognized as one of the most trusted consumer technology products in the German market.

Deutschland Favorit is an award program initiated by the internationally renowned information technology company Statista and German media group SZ Institute, owner of one of the largest daily newspapers in GermanySüddeutsche Zeitung (lit. South German Newspaper). Public opinion is combined with recommendations from an expert council, making "Deutschland Favorit" a trusted consumer guide.

The EcoFlow DELTA Pro is the world's first eco-friendly portable home battery representing the first step in the company's ambitious vision to bring a robust, low-carbon, and renewable energy solution for individuals, households, and industries alike. When used with accessories from the EcoFlow Ecosystem, such as extra batteries, solar panels and a smart home panel, the DELTA Pro can ensure up to one week's worth of emergency electricity supply.

Launched on Kickstarter last year, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro raised over €10 million during its two-month crowdfunding campaign, breaking Kickstarter's record as the most funded tech project. The DELTA Pro has since then won accolades from publications for its pioneering product development. Last year, it was named as one of the '100 Best Inventions' by TIME magazine. Last month, the DELTA Pro Ecosystem was recognized by 2022 Red Dot Design Award.

Since making its first step in Germany in August 2020, EcoFlow has quickly spread among local consumers due to its high quality as well as increasing demand of renewable energy. EcoFlow dominates more than 60% of the portable power station market in the country.

"We feel deeply honored to be selected as one of the winners of Deutschland Favorit 2022, by both industry experts and the people of Germany. We appreciate the amount of support we have received from the German community and will continue to provide products of excellence." said Ryan Xing, the Regional Head of EcoFlow Europe.

"I have been using the DELTA Pro together with EcoFlow solar panels for about two months. They have demonstrated great performance and EcoFlow is a price-worthy option in renewable energy storage solutions considering its capacity, durability and appearance", said a EcoFlow user during an undisclosed customer survey.

