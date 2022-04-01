Observation status removed for Estonian Japan Trading Company AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-04-01 12:51 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on April 1, 2022 to remove the observation status for the shares of Estonian Japan Trading Company AS (EJTC, ISIN code: EE3100008996) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied due to the fact that Estonian Japan Trading Company AS total equity didn't comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.