Rural Power Company Limited (RPCL), a Bangladeshi state-owned developer, is seeking partners to build a 50 MW solar plant at a site just outside of Dhaka.RPCL wants to install the array at a location in Munshiganj district. It said it aims to set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with a joint venture partner under the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) in Bangladesh under the Companies Act, 1994. The SPV will arrange debt financing for the project, conduct feasibility studies, select an EPC contractor, oversee generation, handle O&M, and sell the electricity from the project. ...

