Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced that Garr Stephenson, Jr. will be joining the Company as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Stephenson has 20 years of senior leadership directing multiple profit and loss divisions within technology companies that supply products and services to U.S. government organizations. Prior to his role with PlurilockTM, Stephenson served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager for Intelligence & Mobility Services at UltiSat Inc. Stephenson has also served in various management roles with Tachyon Networks and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). He holds multiple degrees from the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business.

Since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2020, Plurilock has invested in and showcased its proprietary authentication technologies to customers around the world. With an intended strategy of acquiring distribution, the Company has successfully completed acquisitions of Aurora Systems Consulting, Inc., and most recently, Integra Networks Corporation. Both organizations are providing access to over 140 customers including the U.S. Department of the Navy, U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force. Plurilock has set the groundwork for beginning to cross sell its core authentication platforms, Plurilock ADAPTTM and Plurilock DEFENDTM. Mr. Stephenson will lead these cross selling efforts, while ensuring the increased demand for Plurilock products are converted into sales.

"We are excited to add Garr Stephenson to Plurilock's leadership team," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "The appointment of Mr. Stephenson will be integral to advancing our growth strategy. With his extensive experience in growing revenue and scaling technology companies, he will be an invaluable asset to our team as we look to accelerate sales of our high margin ADAPT and DEFEND product suite."

Grant of Stock Options

Plurilock has granted stock options for Mr. Stephenson to purchase an aggregate of 800,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.33 per share, which will vest over four years from the grant date. The stock options are granted for a ten-year term from April 1, 2022.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

ian@plurilock.com

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

roland.sartorius@plurilock.com

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

prit.singh@plurilock.com

905.510.7636

