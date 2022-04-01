Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 23, 2022, to March 25, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer (LEI code) Day of the transaction Identity Code of the Security Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (in €) Market Identity Code Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 23/03/2022 NL0014559478 146 129 10,636818 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 24/03/2022 NL0014559478 150 000 10,870088 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 25/03/2022 NL0014559478 150 000 10,890488 XPAR Total 446 129 10,800540

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005213/en/

Contacts:

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President, Investor Relations

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Stella Fumey

Director, Press Relations Digital Communications

Tel: +33 1 85 67 40 95

Email: Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne