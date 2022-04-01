Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces New Limited-Time "CheeseSHAKE"

Real cheese milkshake rounds out ice cream menu beginning April 1

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Capitalizing on the success of its growing ice cream and milkshake offerings at its restaurants, Charleys Philly Steaks today announced the launch of a new item. After significant product testing based on consumer feedback, Charleys is excited to announce its latest limited time offering-CheeseSHAKES! With spring and warmer temperatures right around the corner, this refreshing frozen treat is hitting the menu at the perfect time!

The beloved cheesesteak fast-casual company, with nearly 700 restaurants across the U.S. and internationally, added frozen treats to the menu at select locations within the last six months, including ice cream, sundaes and milkshakes. Initial sales of these menu items have performed well, and Charleys expects growth of the category to be phenomenal.

"Charleys has fully embraced desserts by putting ice cream and milkshakes on our menu, and our loyal fans have responded with excitement," said Chief Marketing Officer, Brian Hipsher. "Cheese is one of the core ingredients of our menu items and our guests can't get enough, so this pairing is the next logical step."

The CheeseSHAKE is crafted with vanilla ice cream, creamy milk, and the choice between Cheddar, Swiss or Provolone cheese. The shake is completed with a drizzle of cheese sauce to add a tangier flavor.

"Charleys is known for its innovative menu offerings and deep dedication to its loyal guests," said Research & Development Manager, Larry Geller. "The CheeseSHAKE combines these core company values into a delicious treat perfect for die-hard Charleys fans."

Guests can enjoy this limited-time treat at select locations through the end of summer 2022.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 700 locations around the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, and grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and U.S. military bases worldwide. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents is donated to support at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Kerr, Inspire PR Group

330-636-6261

rebecca@inspireprgroup.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695555/Charleys-Philly-Steaks-Introduces-New-Limited-Time-CheeseSHAKE