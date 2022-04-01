Commissioned by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the "Etude friches" study lists the industrial and urban wastelands that could accommodate solar parks.From pv magazine France The French Ministry for Ecological Transition published the results of the "Etude friches" (Wasteland study) in early March, which identifies the list of wastelands in industrial and urban areas that could be suitable to host large-scale PV installations. A total of 859 sites have been identified and their locations and characteristics are available on the ministry's website (section Etude friches). The data comes ...

