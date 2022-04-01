Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.04.2022 | 14:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trading Statistics March 2022

Stockholm, April 1, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
statistics for March 2022: 

The share trading increased by 9.6% to a daily average of 4.691bn EUR, compared
to 4.280bn EUR in March 2021. Compared to the previous month, February 2022,
the daily average increased by 6.7%. 

Cleared derivatives volume increased by 40.7% to a daily average of 517,793
contracts, compared with 368,139 contracts in March 2021. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 33.4% to a daily average of
62.5m EUR compared to 46.9m EUR in March 2021. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by Nordea Bank Abp. 

Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during the past month,
followed by HRTEU Limited. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to
72.9%, compared to 73.6% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 2.4 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.3 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 86.0%

For OMXH25 companies 89.9%

For OMXS30 companies 86.6%



1)   Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

2)   Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3)   ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and
Stockholm. 

4)   Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 

5)   EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 



About Nasdaq Group

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.