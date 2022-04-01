Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 31 March 2022:

- 74,135,486 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 34,543,775 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 24,920,131 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,036,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,254,226 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,437,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,347,109 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,313,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 31 March 2022 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 74,135,486 199.05p 147,566,684 Global Equity Income Shares 24,920,131 250.67p 62,467,292 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,254,226 173.79p 7,393,419 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,347,109 106.84p 1,439,251 Total 218,866,646

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 April 2022

