FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 31 March 2022 was 879.72p (cum income) ex dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

01 April 2022