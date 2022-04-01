DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: adidas AG

adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.04.2022 / 15:00

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: adidas AG Street: Adi-Dassler-Straße 1 Postal code: 91074 City: Herzogenaurach

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited

City of registered office, country: Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

NNS Luxembourg S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 March 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.01 % 4.96 % 7.97 % 192100000 Previous notification 3.14 % 5.05 % 8.19 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1EWWW0 0 5782947 0.00 % 3.01 % Total 5782947 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC European Put range 31.03.22 - 29.09.23 Both 5615092 2.92 % OTC European Call range 28.04.22 - 29.09.23 Both 3908770 2.03 % Total 9523862 4.96 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited % % % NNS S.à r.l. - SPF % % % NNS Holding % % % - % % % Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited % % % NNS S.à r.l. - SPF % % % NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited % % % NNS Investments (Cyprus) Limited % % % NNS Midco Holding S.à.r.l % % % NNS Luxembourg S.à r.l. 3.01 % % % - % % % Elian Corporate Trustee (Cayman) Limited % % % NNS S.à r.l. - SPF % % % NNS 3 S.à r.l. - SPF % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

30 March 2022



