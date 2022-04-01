Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa named "Star Performer" in Everest Group's Artificial Intelligence (AI) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 - Global

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment Focuses on Growing Demand for AI Services

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced it has been named a "Star Performer" in Everest Group's Artificial Intelligence (AI) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 - Global.



For this year's AI assessment, Everest Group reviewed [21] global service providers. These evaluations examined each company's market impact including a comprehensive view of the service provider's service focus, key Intellectual Property (IP) / solutions, and domain investments, as well as case studies. The assessment is based on Everest Group's annual RFI process for the calendar year 2021, interactions with leading AI service providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the AI services market.

The assessment also considered each service providers' vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and its delivery footprint. In this 2022 Global assessment, Virtusa was named as a "Star Performer," which recognizes businesses that have demonstrated the strongest forward movement across market success and capabilities, year on year.

"We are honored that the Everest Group has named us a 'Star Performer' for AI services given this is a huge focus for our company," said Krishna Thiagarajan, SVP Global Capabilities and Tech Solutions, Virtusa. "Businesses are hungry for AI but many struggle to truly reap the benefits, and adoption is hampered. Virtusa not only helps clients adopt AI technologies, but also quickly helps them use it as a competitive advantage."

This distinction acknowledges Virtusa's Artificial Intelligence (AI) leadership and vision - and showcases the company's portfolio of industry solutions that make it easier for organizations to benefit from AI including:

vLife - Using a self-service portal, payers, providers, biopharmas, and medical device companies can access industry-based solutions using pre-trained machine learning (ML) models, jump-start snippets of code, tools, and accelerators specific to the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Contact Center - Virtusa's Call Center solution uses Conversional AI to enable call center facilities to deliver personalized information across channels and gather insightful data - reducing call times while improving employee efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Fraud Detection - Applies AI and ML to better detect fraudulent transactions while building customer trust and ensuring compliance.

The title of Star Performers is awarded to providers with the maximum number of top-quartile performance improvements across these evaluation parameters and at least one area of top-quartile improvement performance in both market success and capability advancement.

PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products, and solutions. Likewise, providers of these offerings look to the PEAK Matrix to gauge and calibrate their contributions against their peers.

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

