Atotech Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG: Atotech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release Date

BERLIN, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, April 4, 2022. Due to the pending transaction with MKS Instruments, Atotech will not host a conference call to discuss these results.



About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion.