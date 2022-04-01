ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Trevor Vale as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today the appointment of Trevor Vale as Chief Executive Office.

Trevor Vale, 50, has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in fintech and SaaS technology, and joins ALT 5 from Q4 Inc. Mr. Vale was the Vice President of Global Sales at Q4, where he played a key role in driving significant sales growth of its capital markets suite of technology services, leading to the company's eventual IPO late last year. Prior to Q4, he served as SVP of Global Sales at Diligent Corporation -a software as a service company that enables board members of corporations, government organizations, and not-for-profit groups to share and collaborate information for board meetings. At Diligent, Mr. Vale led the company's rapid expansion from a single provider of board portal software to the world's largest provider of governance risk and compliance technology solutions. During his Diligent tenure, Mr. Vale played a key role in integrating new acquisitions to boost sales, improve retention rates, and broaden the company's customer base. Prior to Diligent, Mr. Vale held various senior management roles with fintech companies including the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Interactive Data, Xignite, and Thomson Reuters. Throughout his career, Mr. Vale has been driven by a passion to leverage technology to better-enable efficiencies within the corporate and financial space.

"I am truly excited at the opportunity to join ALT 5 and participate in the exciting and expending world of digital assets," said Trevor Vale. "ALT 5's blockchain technology is playing a key role in helping institutions quickly implement digital asset capabilities and meet consumer demand."

"Mr. Vale's knowledge, experience and focus of leading companies through accelerated growth is invaluable," said Andre Beauchesne, Chairman, Founder, President of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "Trevor will also be tasked with managing the continued fast growth of our company and prepare it for an eventual IPO."

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.

