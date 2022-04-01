BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, April 1
BELLWAY p.l.c.
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
01 APRIL 2022
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 March 2022, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 123,474,598 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 123,474,598.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717
