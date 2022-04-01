Anzeige
01.04.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: External consultation - revision of First North Growth Market Rulebook (153/22)

Consultation aimed at strengthening confidence, credibility and transparency of
Nasdaq First North Listing platform. 

Since 2019, the Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North") has
experienced considerable growth and almost 200 additional companies have
listed. 

Nasdaq Nordic (the "Exchange") has in 2021 initiated a comprehensive review of
the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rulebook (the "Rulebook") to further
strengthen the confidence, credibility, and transparency of Nasdaq First North.
The review has resulted in a number of proposed changes - material and
structural. In the consultation paper we refer to the revised Rulebook as the
"Proposal". 

To uphold and strengthen confidence in the admission process and admission
requirements, while ensuring and safeguarding the high quality and integrity of
Nasdaq First North, the Proposal includes changes to the admission
requirements. To enhance the quality, transparency and clarity of the Rulebook,
the Proposal also includes structural changes to make the Rulebook more
accessible, codification of current practices, additional guidance text to
facilitate the understanding of the rules and other general clarifications
throughout the Rulebook. 

The Proposal is described in summary in the consultation paper. For a detailed
overview, we refer to the attached Proposal as well as attached comparative
table between the current applicable Rulebook and the Proposal. 

The Proposal is estimated to come into force as of July 1, 2022.

We would appreciate if you would take the time to tell us what you think of the
suggestions (please use the attached response document). We will then summarize
the answers and publish them (in summary and anonymised form) on our website
(https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-first-north-mtf-rules). 

Please submit your comments to externalconsultation@nasdaq.com no later than 29
April 2022. 

Nasdaq Nordic

