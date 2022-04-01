Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
01.04.22
12:01 Uhr
14,310 Euro
-0,084
-0,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2022 | 15:17
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Buy back of Tier 2: MING80 PRO og MING82 PRO

SpareBank 1 SMN has bought back NOK 429 million in Tier 2 bond issue with ticker MING80 PRO (ISIN: NO0010795917) and NOK 65 million in Tier 2 bond issue with ticker MING82 PRO (ISIN: NO0010806904).

Settlement date 6 April 2022.

Contact SpareBank 1 SMN:
Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, telephone +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
