WINCANTON PLC - Purchase of Shares for the Employee Benefit Trust

01 April 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Purchase of shares for Employee Benefit Trust

Wincanton plc (the "Company" or the "Group") has been notified by the Trustee of the Wincanton Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') that the EBT has purchased a total of 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the Company.

Date Exchange Number of shares Price per share (pence) 11 March 2022 XLON 26,900 334.2535 14 March 2022 XLON 15,500 339.529 15 March 2022 XLON 35,000 336.931 16 March 2022 XLON 200 348.000 17 March 2022 XLON 5,000 350.000 21 March 2022 XLON 11,000 361.852 22 March 2022 XLON 20,150 362.426 23 March 2022 XLON 89,271 362.695 24 March 2022 XLON 11,000 367.400 25 March 2022 XLON 11,500 374.043 28 March 2022 XLON 2,000 375.00 30 March 2022 XLON 22,479 380.666

The average price of the purchases was 356.7101 pence per share.

The shares will be held in the EBT, which is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Group's employees. The shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees, including PDMRs of the Company.

Further to this purchase, the EBT holds a total of 665,812 Ordinary Shares which represents 0.53% of the Company's issued share capital. The issued share capital in the Company is 124,543,670.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com