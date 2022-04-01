WINCANTON PLC - Purchase of Shares for the Employee Benefit Trust
PR Newswire
London, April 1
01 April 2022
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc
Purchase of shares for Employee Benefit Trust
Wincanton plc (the "Company" or the "Group") has been notified by the Trustee of the Wincanton Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') that the EBT has purchased a total of 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the Company.
|Date
|Exchange
|Number of shares
|Price per share (pence)
|11 March 2022
|XLON
|26,900
|334.2535
|14 March 2022
|XLON
|15,500
|339.529
|15 March 2022
|XLON
|35,000
|336.931
|16 March 2022
|XLON
|200
|348.000
|17 March 2022
|XLON
|5,000
|350.000
|21 March 2022
|XLON
|11,000
|361.852
|22 March 2022
|XLON
|20,150
|362.426
|23 March 2022
|XLON
|89,271
|362.695
|24 March 2022
|XLON
|11,000
|367.400
|25 March 2022
|XLON
|11,500
|374.043
|28 March 2022
|XLON
|2,000
|375.00
|30 March 2022
|XLON
|22,479
|380.666
The average price of the purchases was 356.7101 pence per share.
The shares will be held in the EBT, which is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Group's employees. The shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees, including PDMRs of the Company.
Further to this purchase, the EBT holds a total of 665,812 Ordinary Shares which represents 0.53% of the Company's issued share capital. The issued share capital in the Company is 124,543,670.
-Ends-
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.
For further information please contact:
Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com