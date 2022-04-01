Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 
PR Newswire
01.04.2022 | 16:28
WINCANTON PLC - Purchase of Shares for the Employee Benefit Trust

PR Newswire

London, April 1

01 April 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Purchase of shares for Employee Benefit Trust

Wincanton plc (the "Company" or the "Group") has been notified by the Trustee of the Wincanton Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') that the EBT has purchased a total of 250,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in the Company.

DateExchangeNumber of sharesPrice per share (pence)
11 March 2022XLON26,900334.2535
14 March 2022XLON15,500339.529
15 March 2022XLON35,000336.931
16 March 2022XLON 200348.000
17 March 2022XLON 5,000350.000
21 March 2022XLON11,000361.852
22 March 2022XLON20,150362.426
23 March 2022XLON89,271362.695
24 March 2022XLON11,000367.400
25 March 2022XLON11,500374.043
28 March 2022XLON 2,000375.00
30 March 2022XLON22,479380.666

The average price of the purchases was 356.7101 pence per share.

The shares will be held in the EBT, which is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Group's employees. The shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees, including PDMRs of the Company.

Further to this purchase, the EBT holds a total of 665,812 Ordinary Shares which represents 0.53% of the Company's issued share capital. The issued share capital in the Company is 124,543,670.

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
