BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance at month end is calculated on a Total Return basis based on NAV per share with debt at fair value



One month

% Three months

% One

year

% Three

years

% Five

years

% Net asset value -4.4 -8.9 7.8 42.8 67.2 Share price -7.5 -13.7 0.9 34.8 75.7 Numis ex Inv Companies + AIM Index -4.9 -7.0 1.5 28.5 34.6

At month end

Net asset value Capital only (debt at par value): 1,856.27p Net asset value Capital only (debt at fair value): 1,860.54p Net asset value incl. Income (debt at par value)1: 1,878.69p Net asset value incl. Income (debt at fair value)1: 1,882.96p Share price: 1,684.00p Discount to Cum Income NAV (debt at par value): 10.4% Discount to Cum Income NAV (debt at fair value): 10.6% Net yield2: 2.0% Gross assets3: £1,026.8 Gearing range as a % of net assets: 0-15% Net gearing including income (debt at par): 4.3% Ongoing charges ratio (actual)4: 0.8% Ordinary shares in issue5: 48,829,792

Includes net revenue of 22.42p Yield calculations are based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of release of this announcement and comprise the final dividend of 20.5 pence per share (announced on 7 May 2021 , ex-dividend on 20 May 2021 , paid on 18 June 2021 ) and the first interim dividend of 13.0 pence per share (announced on 2 November 2021 , ex-dividend on 11 November 2021 , and pay date 2 December 2021 ). Includes current year revenue. As reported in the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 28 February 2021 the Ongoing Charges Ratio (OCR) was 0.8%. The OCR is calculated as a percentage of net assets and using operating expenses, excluding performance fees, finance costs and taxation. Excludes 1,163,731 ordinary shares held in treasury.

Sector Weightings % of portfolio Industrials 29.8 Consumer Discretionary 22.3 Financials 14.5 Technology 9.8 Consumer Staples 6.9 Basic Materials 4.9 Energy 4.8 Health Care 3.4 Telecommunications 2.3 Real Estate 1.3 ----- Total 100.0 ===== Country Weightings % of portfolio United Kingdom 99.4 United States 0.6 ----- Total 100.0 =====

Ten Largest Equity Investments

Company % of portfolio Oxford Instruments 2.5 Watches of Switzerland 2.4 Gamma Communications 2.3 Treatt 2.1 Next Fifteen Communications 2.0 4imprint Group 2.0 Impax Asset Management 2.0 YouGov 1.9 CVS Group 1.9 Breedon 1.8

Commenting on the markets, Roland Arnold, representing the Investment Manager noted:



During February the Company's NAV per share fell by -4.4%1 to 1,882.96p on a total return basis with debt at fair value, while our benchmark index which fell -4.9%1; for comparison the FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3%1 on a total return basis.

Market volatility remained high during February, driven by a combination of hawkish pivots by developed market central banks and concerns over Russian-Ukraine tensions. The oil price pushed through US$100/barrel and bond yields moved lower as a result of Russia's invasion, with the ultimate outcome being a firm risk-off move across markets. Inflation remained a key issue, with headline CPI (Consumer Price Index) in the UK coming in at +5.5% year-on-year for January, and the Bank of England hiked the base rate by another +25bps.

The portfolio benefited from the rise in M&A (Merger & Acquisition) activity during the month with two of our holdings receiving bids. First was Clipper Logistics which received an offer from US listed GXO Logistics, followed by Oxford Instruments which soared after the company received a bid at a sizeable premium from rival Spectris, although this bid was swiftly retracted given market conditions. YouGov rose during February after the company issued a positive update at the end of January which highlighted growth across all divisions and upgraded full year guidance.

The escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine towards the end of the month saw an early flight to safety with investors exiting risk assets. As a result, recent strong performers such as Team17 were sold off during the month. Shares in veterinary practitioner CVS Group fell after the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) announced findings that their recent acquisition of Quality Pet Care Ltd, which consists of eight practices in the UK, raised competition concerns in the vet market. CVS has subsequently offered to divest from the business and the CMA has until May to decide whether to accept the proposal, however, the findings of the investigation were clearly disappointing to the market and the investment case for CVS.

The escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has introduced a new source of uncertainty just as the world appeared to be emerging from the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. It goes without saying the situation remains extremely fluid with little clarity on how things will play out, but it is likely that market volatility will remain high. In the medium-term, the conflict adds further inflationary pressures, and it brings with it questions over the path for monetary policy. Despite the new challenges that have emerged we have not significantly changed portfolio positioning. We feel that the best investments in the current environment are similar to those held during the COVID-19 pandemic; high quality, nimble businesses, operated by entrepreneurial management teams, with strong market positions and resilient cash-flows. Our view on consumer spending has moderated in recent months given the increasing inflationary pressures that are faced by households. As a result, we have been reducing some holdings here at the margin, and we will use the proceeds to add to some of our highest conviction holdings that we feel have been oversold in the recent sell-off. Whilst the confusing and chaotic backdrop brings challenges, we believe the businesses we invest in have the capability to rise above the short-term noise. We thank shareholders for your ongoing support and look forward to providing further confirmation of the investment cases that we are exposed to within the portfolio in the coming months.



