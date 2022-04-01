ITA - Italia Trasporto Aereo: ITA Airways Launches Direct Flight From Milan Malpensa To New York JFK

New Route Enriches the Company's Intercontinental Offer

ROME, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITA Airways continues to increase the routes of its 2022 summer season.



From Saturday 2 April, the company's offer will be enriched with the launch of the new connection from Milan Malpensa to New York JFK. The flight will operate 5 times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday and it will depart Milan Malpensa at 1.40 p.m., landing in New York at 5.00 p.m. local time. The return New York - Milan Malpensa flight will depart at 8.55 p.m. local time, landing at 11.05 a.m.

The flight will be operated with Airbus A330-200 aircraft with three travel classes: Business, Premium Economy and Economy, offering high standards of service according to traditional Italian hospitality.

ITA Airways is adding this new route to the currently operating New York JFK - Rome Fiumicino flight, and to the connections from Rome to Miami and Boston which were launched in March. With this additional route to New York, the company continues its expansion process in the US market, the most strategic market after Italy, the home market, aiming to reach a total of 42 flights per week between US and Italy by August 2022.

ITA Airways' Summer 2022 schedule includes 64 new destinations, of which 23 are domestic, 34 international and 7 intercontinental. It is the intercontinental destinations that are the big new feature for this new season of ITA Airways, which, thanks to its latest-generation Airbus A330s and A350s, will reach the most important destinations in world tourism. In fact, in the coming months new destinations from Rome Fiumicino to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Tokyo will be launched.

All the new ITA Airways flights can be purchased on the ita-airways.com website, and through the company's call center, travel agencies and airport ticket offices.

