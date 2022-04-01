

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Covid deaths reduced by 43 percent in two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally. The current weekly average is 698.



With 1221 deaths reporting on Thursday, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 980,627, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 46425 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded from across the country on the same day, the national total increased to 80,103,795.



California reported the most number of cases - 5,462 - while Ohio reported most casualties - 249.



Just 16,761 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.



Hospital admissions reduced by 32 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 39 percent within a fortnight. I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2602. 65,236,840 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 217,639,435 Americans, or 65.6 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89 percent of people above 65.



44.9 percent of the eligible population, or 97,674,972 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



5044 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,143,724.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de