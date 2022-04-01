In SunPower's analyst day presentation, company executives announced that it is working with First Solar to develop a new type of residential solar module that pairs thin film with traditional silicon.From pv magazine USA Evolving from a single-product company, SunPower is now moving to provide the "full energy product eco-system" by providing storage, EV charging, smart home solutions. And soon SunPower will offer choices in solar modules. SunPower CEO, chairman and director, Peter Faricy, announced its new partnership with First Solar, calling it "Tandem Technology" that will combine First ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...