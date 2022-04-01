BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 28 February 2022 Share Conversion

01 April 2022

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 25 March 2022 of the final month-end net asset values for 28 February 2022, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 28 February 2022 share conversion date:

0.774184 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share 1.291683 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

2,570 Sterling Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

3,322 US Dollar Shares of no par value

all with effect from 31 March 2022.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 07 April 2022. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 07 April 2022.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 2,664,734 US Dollar Shares

- 0 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 27,073,966 Sterling Shares

- 0 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 31 March 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 41,852,601.

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001