VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: Comment on Interest Payment under Convertible Bonds 01-Apr-2022 / 19:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 April, 2022

VK COMPANY LIMITED

Comment on Interest Payment under Convertible Bonds

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK" or "the Company"), informs that the regular semi-annual interest payment in the amount of USD 3.25mn under USD 400mn 1.625 per cent. Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2025 (the "Bonds") due on 1 April 2022 has been received by the Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agent (The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch) on 22 March 2022 and shall be distributed in accordance with Clause 5.3 of the Agency Agreement between the Issuer, Trustee, Principal Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agent and Registrar dated 1 October 2020 (the "Agency Agreement") and Condition 7 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions"). As a result, according to Clause 5.1 of the Agency Agreement, the Company has fulfilled its obligations in respect of the interest payment in full.

The Paying, Transfer and Conversion Agents, having received the funds from the Company, shall, subject to and in accordance with the Conditions, pay interest in respect of the Bonds on its due date on behalf of the Company.

As previously stated in the Company's press release dated 17 March 2022, due to the suspension of its GDRs trading on the LSE Main Market, a "De-listing Event" in respect of the Bonds has occurred. The Company is working with its financial advisors, Aspring Capital and Serdika Financial Services, to develop proposals to the Bondholders to address the "De-listing Event" and consequences thereof. Further inquiries can be made at VKbondholders@aspringcap.com or to the Company's Investor Relations department at ir@vk.team.

If a Bondholder does not receive the interest payment promptly following its due date, it should contact the Principal Paying Agent (The Bank of New York Mellon) and is also invited to notify the Company's Investor Relations Department.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434 E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Alina Fedorova Mobile: +7 916 238 1297 E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team

About VK

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

The Company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

