Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J30B ISIN: BE0003846632 Ticker-Symbol: TG4 
Stuttgart
01.04.22
13:30 Uhr
1,480 Euro
-0,032
-2,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OXURION NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXURION NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4201,55019:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2022 | 19:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxurion NV: Oxurion Announces Extraordinary and Annual Shareholders' Meetings

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US - April1,2022 - 07.00 PM CET -Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company" or "Oxurion"), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announces extraordinary and annual shareholders' meetings to be held on Tuesday 3 May 2022 at 10:00 AM (CET) and 2:00 PM (CET), respectively.

The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders' meetings can be consulted on our website Oxurion/shareholders.


About Oxurion
Oxurion.

For more information, please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com (mailto:tom.graney@oxurion.com)





Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783 583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com (mailto:michael.dillen@oxurion.com)		EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 20 7638 9571
oxurion@medistrava.com (mailto:oxurion@medistrava.com)



US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com (mailto:chris.brinzey@westwicke.com)


OXURION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.