Oxurion NV: Oxurion Announces Extraordinary and Annual Shareholders' Meetings

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US - April1,2022 - 07.00 PM CET -Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the "Company" or "Oxurion"), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announces extraordinary and annual shareholders' meetings to be held on Tuesday 3 May 2022 at 10:00 AM (CET) and 2:00 PM (CET), respectively.
The convening notice and other documents pertaining to the shareholders' meetings can be consulted on our website Oxurion/shareholders.
About Oxurion
Oxurion.
