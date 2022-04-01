Doctolib honored as one of the Best Places to Work in France and Italy for 2022

PARIS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctolib, a leading European healthcare technology company, has recently been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in France and Italy for 2022. During the assessment, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace, such as growth opportunities, trust in the leadership, relationships and culture resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Europe.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

Commenting on this achievement, Nicola Brandolese, CEO of Doctolib Italy said "At Doctolib we put employees at the centre of our development. We focus on understanding their needs and skills to offer them the best place to thrive. We empower all our employees, at all levels, to take impactful initiatives and decisions. Launching a new company in a country requires the involvement of everyone". He added "We are extremely fortunate to work in healthcare. It is an extraordinary sector in which to innovate because healthcare is a common good. Making sure that all citizens can access it easily and quickly is an extraordinary mission that we are just beginning to work on. I'm proud of the company we are building in Italy and all the creative, innovative and entrepreneurial minds that have joined us and are joining us every month."

For Mathieu Birach, Global Chief People Officer, he said "We are really proud of having Doctolib Italia and France awarded Best Place to Work. I would like to thank all Doctolibers, who have been the main contributors in obtaining this important award, sharing their feedback and experience. Many thanks to them! Together with this amazing team of entrepreneurs, we make healthcare more accessible and efficient each day. It's only the beginning!"





Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Europe, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations