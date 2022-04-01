Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Kurschance am Freitag: Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTZC ISIN: CA6882741094 Ticker-Symbol: 0B51 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
08:00 Uhr
0,248 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSISKO METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2760,28820:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONDOR GOLD
CONDOR GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONDOR GOLD PLC0,390+3,45 %
DENARIUS METALS CORP0,348+1,16 %
OSISKO METALS INC0,2480,00 %
VICTORIA GOLD CORP11,330-1,31 %
VIZSLA SILVER CORP1,779-2,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.