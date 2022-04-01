Victoria Gold produced 164,222 ounces gold in 2021 and generated over $284 million in revenue, Denarius Metals announced further very good drill results at its Lomeros-Poyatos polymetallic project, Condor Gold is close to completing the feasibility study for the La India project, Vizsla Silver extends the Napoleon Vein to 2,500 meters strike length and 500 meters depth and Osisko Metals signed a binding agreement with Glencore Canada granting Osisko Metals an option to acquire a 100% interest in the previously producing Gaspé copper mine.